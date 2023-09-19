One Piece Fan Perfectly Explains Why The Anime Hasn't Ended After 1,000+ Episodes

"One Piece" is absolutely massive — in more ways than one. The mega-popular series is widely considered to be one of the best anime of all time, with considerable praise heaped upon its loveable cast of characters, sprawling narrative, epic battles, and, especially recently, its jaw-dropping animation. It's also quite notable for being one of the lengthiest shows out there. To date, "One Piece" has aired more than 1,000 episodes, and new installments are still consistently releasing. It's the sort of length that would make even some of the most-tenured procedurals and soap operas quake in their boots, but that doesn't mean everyone thinks the scope of "One Piece" is a good thing.

Over time, "One Piece" has built up an unfortunate reputation for being just too large of a series for casual fans to invest time in and catch up on. Some have even argued that the show's absurd length isn't warranted, and that it has padded out its run with filler content and far-too-leisurely pacing. The sheer fact that Luffy hasn't yet obtained the mythical One Piece itself after more than 1,000 episodes has many frustrated.

In response to these criticisms, one particular "One Piece" fan has offered a respectable counter-argument for why the show has run for so long. Simply put, the series is actually moving through its story at a relatively quick pace when observed from a certain perspective.