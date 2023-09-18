Kirsten Dunst's Spider-Man-Themed Instagram Post Will Make You Cry

Kirsten Dunst is living the life. She has a filmography most actors could only dream of, even getting nominated for an Academy Award for her work on "Power of the Dog," and she has two children with her husband, Jesse Plemons. She also has some of the cutest and coolest Instagram posts, including one that just melted the internet's heart.

For many, Dunst will forever be affiliated with portraying Mary Jane Watson in the original "Spider-Man" trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi. As Peter Parker's (Tobey Maguire) love interest, she kept the superhero grounded while providing ample opportunities for him to question what he really wants out of life. And it seems the actress hasn't forgotten her roots, as she posted a photo on September 17 of one of her kids holding a Spider-Man umbrella. The child's face is hidden, and it comes with the caption, "Has no clue his mom was MJ."

It appears Dunst wants to keep her children out of the limelight and is in no rush to tell them how their mother is associated with one of modern society's most famous fictional characters.