This Doctor Strange 2 Extra Went Viral For Outshining Benedict Cumberbatch

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is one of the most divisive entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. People either seem to love it or hate it, but the one thing everyone agrees on is that one extra was a highlight in the entire film, and she stole the show within a span of 26 seconds.

The clip has gone viral on social media, with TikTok user @hairymusclemary drawing focus to the woman in question. It occurs toward the beginning of the film when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) attends Christine Palmer's (Rachel McAdams) wedding to another man. Strange takes a seat and winds up next to his old colleague, Nicodemus West (Michael Stuhlbarg). There's a lot of emotion behind their conversation as they discuss being dust for five years, but if you look just over Cumberbatch's shoulder, you'll find a woman giving her all and providing new meaning to the word "extra."

During her brief time onscreen, it looks as though she's talking to a friend off-screen, and they're having a juicy conversation if her facial expressions are any indication. Once the made-up talk ends, she quickly goes from looking toward the front of the church to the ceiling to her knees. There's even a moment where she almost looks right at the camera but quickly corrects herself. This woman lived an entire life in under 30 seconds, and as far as extras go, she's definitely earned a spot in the Hall of Fame.