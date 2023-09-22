This Doctor Strange 2 Extra Went Viral For Outshining Benedict Cumberbatch
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is one of the most divisive entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. People either seem to love it or hate it, but the one thing everyone agrees on is that one extra was a highlight in the entire film, and she stole the show within a span of 26 seconds.
The clip has gone viral on social media, with TikTok user @hairymusclemary drawing focus to the woman in question. It occurs toward the beginning of the film when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) attends Christine Palmer's (Rachel McAdams) wedding to another man. Strange takes a seat and winds up next to his old colleague, Nicodemus West (Michael Stuhlbarg). There's a lot of emotion behind their conversation as they discuss being dust for five years, but if you look just over Cumberbatch's shoulder, you'll find a woman giving her all and providing new meaning to the word "extra."
During her brief time onscreen, it looks as though she's talking to a friend off-screen, and they're having a juicy conversation if her facial expressions are any indication. Once the made-up talk ends, she quickly goes from looking toward the front of the church to the ceiling to her knees. There's even a moment where she almost looks right at the camera but quickly corrects herself. This woman lived an entire life in under 30 seconds, and as far as extras go, she's definitely earned a spot in the Hall of Fame.
This one extra wasn't going to throw away her shot
Benedict Cumberbatch is an Academy Award-nominated actor, so for a random extra to draw focus away from him is a major accomplishment. While there are many extras in the scene, she has the distinct advantage of being seated directly behind Cumberbatch. She's also sitting by herself, so without someone there to talk to, she had to make do with what she could. But what we really want to know is how many takes they took of this scene. Are there other cuts where she was even more over-the-top? Hopefully, some unused footage emerges one day because plenty of fans would love to see what else this woman is capable of.
Even though Doctor Strange's conversation is serious, people love this extra. The TikTok became flooded with comments from people showing their appreciation toward the woman, like one person writing, "She said 'i've waited 40 years and this gon be my big break.'" Twitter user @JohnnyNeff_ felt similarly, "Her agent told her to give the performance of a lifetime and she did."
The only point of contention amongst fans involves determining who the woman is. Extras aren't typically credited at the end of movies, but some theories have come up. Some believe it could be actress Lesley Sharp; however, given that she was nominated for a BAFTA for her work in "The Full Monty," it seems unlikely she would be an extra. Plus, the two women don't quite look alike. It may remain one of the all-time great Marvel mysteries until the woman comes forward, perhaps after realizing her small part entertained so many.