James Cameron Doesn't Like Marvel (But He Did Save This X-Men Movie)

James Cameron's skepticism toward the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been well-established at this point. Cameron once said his "Avatar" films were incomparable to the Marvel machine, and he famously told The New York Times he disapproved of many superhero franchise's approach to character.

Despite these criticisms, Cameron has had several encounters with the field of superhero movies himself. He developed a "Spider-Man" movie that never got made and an "X-Men" movie that never happened. Interestingly, "X-Men: Days of Future Past" director Bryan Singer once revealed to IGN in 2016 that Cameron had a small but crucial creative influence on the ending of that movie depicting Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) waking up in an alternate timeline.

"I sent the film to Jim, and at the end of that movie, it was very interesting; when Wolverine woke up, originally, my editor was obsessed with this visual blurriness, so when Wolverine's walking around he's seeing things in kind of a blur," recalled Singer. "So I sent that to Jim, and Jim called me and goes, 'Bryan, that blurry thing made me think that the wool was going to be pulled out from under me, and I was not satisfied. I thought it was lie and that it would fail, and it would all be dark. Then suddenly it was okay.'"

Singer further revealed how he followed Cameron's advice and removed the blur effect from the finished film.