One Piece: Did Star Wars Inspire Netflix's Speedy Season 2 Renewal?
"One Piece" is Netflix's latest success story, and the series will return for Season 2 in the near future. The second installment was announced just two weeks after Season 1 dropped on the streaming service, and some fans have compared the quick renewal to the "Star Wars" franchise.
The "Star Wars" saga is known for producing series quite frequently. From "The Mandalorian" to "Ahsoka," the Galaxy Far, Far Away is ever-present on Disney+. However, Netflix might have found its own fantastical franchise with the live-action "One Piece" adaptation, which has been killing it when it comes to merchandise sales, especially in regard to the Tony Tony Chopper character, who might be the Grogu of the saga.
Essentially, some fans believe that Netflix has a lot of merchandise moolah riding on "One Piece," which is why the series was renewed so quickly compared to other shows. But will it enjoy the same success as "Star Wars?"
Fans react to One Piece being renewed
Netflix is known for cutting shows or holding off before renewing them for more seasons. As such, the speedy renewal of "One Piece" seems quite unusual, at least if we're judging the streaming giant's recent trends. However, some Reddit users have cited the merchandising factor and "Star Wars" comparison behind the renewal.
"Two weeks is practically super speed for a modern Netflix renewal, u/NotTheCraftyVeteran wrote. "Stuff like Wednesday and Sandman took ages, but there were rights sharing agreements to work through in those cases."
As previously mentioned, Tony Tony Chopper is also a major selling point, and fans have noticed the character's impact while comparing him to "Star Wars'" top merch sellers. "Chopper has potential to be Netflix's own Grogu (Baby Yoda)," u/DiamondMachina added. Of course, it remains to be seen if the "One Piece" character will lead to more merchandise sales in the long run. However, it seems that the character has had a positive effect on viewers.