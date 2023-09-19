One Piece: Did Star Wars Inspire Netflix's Speedy Season 2 Renewal?

"One Piece" is Netflix's latest success story, and the series will return for Season 2 in the near future. The second installment was announced just two weeks after Season 1 dropped on the streaming service, and some fans have compared the quick renewal to the "Star Wars" franchise.

The "Star Wars" saga is known for producing series quite frequently. From "The Mandalorian" to "Ahsoka," the Galaxy Far, Far Away is ever-present on Disney+. However, Netflix might have found its own fantastical franchise with the live-action "One Piece" adaptation, which has been killing it when it comes to merchandise sales, especially in regard to the Tony Tony Chopper character, who might be the Grogu of the saga.

Essentially, some fans believe that Netflix has a lot of merchandise moolah riding on "One Piece," which is why the series was renewed so quickly compared to other shows. But will it enjoy the same success as "Star Wars?"