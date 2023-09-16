The Ending Of A Southern Haunting Explained

Lula goes to check on Taran, who's been kind enough to give her family books and offer them medical advice on how to best treat Abe. She finds that Taran and his sister have been attacked by some of the area's least pleasant families. While helping Taran, Lula tells him all about the strange supernatural occurrences on her farm. With some sudden insight from the mysterious spirits haunting the place, she decides to check out the family's well and asks Taran for his help.

At first Taran seems reluctant to assist, but it's not until she reaches the bottom of the well that she finds out why. A rotting skeleton awaits Lula in the well, and when she sees it, the spirit haunting the farm reaches out and gives her a vision. Lula learns that long ago her mother (Naiyah D. Scaife) escaped slavery and hid away on this farm with the help of the woman who owned the land. Taran turned Lula's mother and the woman over to the Confederate soldiers, hoping to claim the land for himself.

Taran attempts to kill Lula at the well in a final grab for the land, but her father rescues her. Then the two of them reach out to the spirit, and Lula gets to talk to her mother face-to-face. Once Lula's mother moves on to the next life, Abe is freed from his stupor, and the curse on the land is lifted.