Why KFC's Kirk Cousins Commercial Is Receiving Major Criticism Online

Much-needed conversations are taking place regarding greater representation at all corporate levels. That means not just having greater diversity in front of the camera to make it look like a company is diverse but having individuals from marginalized groups actually have a say in what goes in front of that camera. It seems as though that step was missed, and many people online are calling out the KFC Kirk Cousins commercial for the tone-deaf statement relating to making wide receivers work harder.

This can be seen across social media. Many have discussed it in a thread in the NFL subreddit, with u/charbo187 writing, "Wow that kirk cousins commercial was racist AF... he said he puts KFC chicken grease on the football to make the WRs go up and get it... What a savage." Many people also took to Twitter to voice their confusion and outrage, like @mfarrelltdx saying, "Did that KFC commercial where Kirk Cousins said fried chicken makes the wide receivers work harder for the ball really just happen, or am I that sleep deprived?" @ffrealtalk was on the same page, "Who the hell approved that KFC commercial with Kirk Cousins? At worst overt racism, at best completely tone-deaf. How does s*** like this get approved in times like these???"

It goes to show how there's still much work to be done in improving race relations in this country and how greater diversity is just as important now as it ever was. Hopefully, KFC will avoid another mishap like this in the future, but given how often corporations make tone-deaf ads and products, it'd be best not to hold one's breath.