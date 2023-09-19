Star Wars: Who Was Holdo To Leia? Their Unlikely Friendship Explained
Looking back on the "Star "Wars" sequel trilogy years after its controversial conclusion, one of the most vivid, complex, and compelling characters it gave us was undoubtedly Vice-Admiral Amilyn Holdo. Played by the great Laura Dern in Rian Johnson's "The Last Jedi," Holdo has one of the ensemble's most fascinating trajectories, as her initial friction with Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) aboard the Raddus seemingly sets her up to be a new antagonistic force in the story — only for subsequent developments to reveal her as not only a highly strategic, resourceful, and capable leader but arguably the movie's biggest hero. Interestingly, the back half of "The Last Jedi" also highlights Holdo's years-long camaraderie with Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher).
As revealed in other media, the two meet in the Apprentice Legislature of the Galactic Empire, before the events of "A New Hope." In "Star Wars" canon, the Apprentice Legislature is a legislative program for young people from across the galaxy with an interest in getting into politics; planets would send their brightest, most gifted representatives to learn the ropes of public service and act as delegates in a junior senate with jurisdiction over minor republican issues. Although founded in the days of the Galactic Republic, the Legislature continues to exist for some time under Imperial rule, and it was during that time that Holdo and Leia forge an unlikely bond of friendship that endured throughout the rest of their lives.
Holdo and Leia were lifelong partners in revolution
As detailed in "The Last Jedi" companion novel "Leia, Princess of Alderaan" by Claudia Gray, Leia Organa and Amilyn Holdo were sent to the Apprentice Legislature in the same period, nearly four decades before the events of "The Last Jedi," as representatives of Alderaan and Gatalenta, respectively. At the Legislature, Leia and Holdo enter the same pathfinding class, where they learn the art of braving and surviving challenging natural environments.
Although many of the Legislature's students, including Leia, are initially somewhat put off by Holdo's flamboyant style and eccentric demeanor, the Gatalentan eventually manages to impress and enrage her peers in equal measure with her impassioned, fearless opposition to Imperial tyranny on the Legislature's floor. The anti-imperial like-mindedness between Holdo and Leia, coupled with their similarly outspoken and rebellious personalities, lead them to become close friends. Leia, who is involved with the growing resistance movement against the Empire, struggles for some time with whether to reveal its existence to Holdo and invite her in — but she grows to trust Holdo enough to do so.
At that point, the two became lifelong partners in revolution, eventually leaving Imperial politics together to officially board the Rebel Alliance, where they mutually supported each other's ascension through the political ranks. Then, years after the Alliance's victory, when Leia forms the private military force known as the Resistance to combat the First Order, Holdo is among the first rebel peers from the old days whom Leia enlists to establish a trustworthy chain of command.