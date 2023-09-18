Game Of Thrones Theory: Is Tyrion Lannister A Secret Targaryen?

There were a lot of cool fan theories about "Game of Thrones" that never came to pass, but there's one about Tyrion Lannister — the iconic character played perfectly by Peter Dinklage — that might make you stop and think.

Tyrion is, as any "Game of Thrones" fan knows, the least loved of his father Tywin Lannister's (Charles Dance) three children; before Tyrion fatally shoots his dad with a crossbow while the old guy is on the toilet, Tywin's favorite thing to tell his youngest kid is "you're no son of mine." This could very well just be a euphemism regarding the fact that Tywin openly hates Tyrion, but it also could mean something else ... and some fans think it means that Tyrion literally isn't Tywin's son and is actually a secret Targaryen.

In the original "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels by George R.R. Martin, it's discussed here and there that Tywin's wife Joanna Lannister — never seen on the show — was a favorite of Aerys II Targaryen (also known as the "Mad King"). In the Season 3 finale of the show, Tywin tells Tyrion, "The day that you were born. I wanted to carry you into the sea and let the waves wash you away. Instead, I let you live. And I brought you up as my son. Because you're a Lannister." The wording here is certainly questionable, and it could possibly mean that Aerys II took advantage of his power and assaulted Joanna, which resulted in Tyrion. Tyrion's birth was so dangerous that Joanna died afterwards, which doesn't help anything, but Tywin being suspicious of his son's parentage could possibly contribute to his feelings towards the Lannister known as the "half-man." There's also the fact that, in the books, Tyrion has a strange mix of black and blonde hair, indicating he could be half-Targaryen.