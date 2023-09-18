House Of The Dragon Season 2 BTS Images May Tease MAJOR Game Of Thrones Villains

Does this tiny set detail from Season 2 of the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" mean a huge villain from the original series could potentially return?

A fan site called Redanian Intelligence got its hands on some photos from the set of the show's sophomore season shooting at Leavesden Studios outside of London and there's a sign clearly visible in an area the website says is the "crowd makeup booth" (which means it's for background actors). What does that sign say? "Undead."

Though this could mean any number of things, as the site points out, the word "undead" is definitely conspicuous considering the implications involved. As any "Game of Thrones" fan knows, the show was constantly marked by the presence of undead ice zombies led by ancient beings known as the White Walkers, who had the ability to turn a dead body into a sort of violent puppet known as a "wight." We know that White Walkers and their wights were around long before the initial events of "Game of Thrones" — and the pilot's cold open (pun intended) shows soldiers being massacred by them — but they haven't popped up in "House of the Dragon" just yet. So could they?