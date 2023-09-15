DC Rejects Fables Creator's Public Domain Claim - Vows To Take 'Necessary' Action

DC Comics is hitting back at "Fables" creator Bill Willingham's declaration that he is releasing the comic book into the public domain after disagreements with the publisher over contract disputes, concerns with how the comic was being handled, and his alleged lack of input on projects involving the franchise. DC's statement on the complicated situation says that "Fables" and its story, characters, and series elements are owned by DC and are therefore subject to copyright law protection. The statement denies Willingham's claim that the book is now in the public domain and promises DC will take legal action as required if its intellectual property is misused.

DC's official statement reads:

"The Fables comic books and graphic novels published by DC, and the storylines, characters and elements therein, are owned by DC and protected under the copyright laws of the United States and throughout the world in accordance with applicable law, and are not in the public domain. DC reserves all rights and will take such action as DC deems necessary or appropriate to protect its intellectual property rights."