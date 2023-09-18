Aquaman 2's Laundry Joke Sparks Massive Online Debate & MCU Comparisons

Laundry is generally an unspoken taboo within the superhero genre. It makes sense when you think about it — no one wants to imagine Superman or Spider-Man going to the laundromat several times a week to keep their costumes clean. But in a trailer for the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the movie appears to blow the lid off this usually secret aspect of a superhero's life, as Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is seen having put his classic gold and green suit out to dry along with the rest of his clothes. Some fans don't seem to be happy about the gag.

"Dumbest s**t I've ever seen. [W]hy would Aquaman's suit need to dry," asked @UsUnitedJustice on Twitter. And @Dangerhayd saw similarities between the shot and a maligned installment from the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe: "This is ['Thor: Love and Thunder'] type humor."

Some fans were really upset by various moments and aspects of "Thor: Love and Thunder," including its tonal inconsistency, so the parallel between it and "Lost Kingdom" may not be too promising. But other fans seem to be more accepting of the humor and spirit of the scene.