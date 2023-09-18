Aquaman 2's Laundry Joke Sparks Massive Online Debate & MCU Comparisons
Laundry is generally an unspoken taboo within the superhero genre. It makes sense when you think about it — no one wants to imagine Superman or Spider-Man going to the laundromat several times a week to keep their costumes clean. But in a trailer for the upcoming "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," the movie appears to blow the lid off this usually secret aspect of a superhero's life, as Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is seen having put his classic gold and green suit out to dry along with the rest of his clothes. Some fans don't seem to be happy about the gag.
"Dumbest s**t I've ever seen. [W]hy would Aquaman's suit need to dry," asked @UsUnitedJustice on Twitter. And @Dangerhayd saw similarities between the shot and a maligned installment from the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe: "This is ['Thor: Love and Thunder'] type humor."
Some fans were really upset by various moments and aspects of "Thor: Love and Thunder," including its tonal inconsistency, so the parallel between it and "Lost Kingdom" may not be too promising. But other fans seem to be more accepting of the humor and spirit of the scene.
Opinions differ on whether the gag is a positive sign for the movie itself
"Normalize Superheroes Doing Laundry!" tweeted @Truth31The, along with side-by-side images of the already infamous laundry gag from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and a shot of Peter Parkey (Tobey Maguire) pulling his Spider-Man suit out of the wash in "Spider-Man 2." @ThomasThorbur11 seems to be on the pro side of the argument as well with his tweet: "Damn people are really upset that Aquaman does laundry."
One Twitter user, @GothamChief, even went so far as saying fans complaining about the gag are akin to cult members (presumably in the cult of Zack Snyder): "The cultists are mad that Aquaman is washing his laundry (they can't relate)." And @AxelRDroga sums up the whole controversy with a simple question: "Why are people so triggered over Aquaman doing his laundry?"
Whether you think matters of superhero laundry are best left off-screen or that it's refreshing and funny to see Aquaman washing his evil-fighting duds just like the rest of us (or at least those of us who don't have access to a dryer), the conversation around the gag is an interesting one to witness. But to know how important laundry is to the overall substance of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," you'll have to wait until the movie hits theaters on December 20.