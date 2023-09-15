The Ending Of The New Daughter Explained

Based on a short story from horror writer John Connolly, "The New Daughter" is a supernatural thriller starring Kevin Costner and Ivana Baquero released in 2009. Though it was a major bomb in theaters at the time and was forgotten for more than a decade, the film has received renewed attention in recent years. Perhaps due to Costner being back on people's radars following his leading role in the smash hit TV series "Yellowstone," or perhaps because of the film's more recent presence on streaming, new audiences have been checking out "The New Daughter."

Costner plays John James, a man who relocates his two children to a new town after an unexpected divorce. In their new home, daughter Louisa (Baquero) exhibits unusual changes in her behavior that John first attributes to the recent upheavals in her life. Soon, however, he realizes that something far more disturbing is going on.

A suspenseful drama about family, and what it takes to keep it together, "The New Daughter" ends on a surprising and dark note. Full of unexpected revelations and deeper meaning, there's a lot more to the film than what you might see on the surface. When it all concludes, you might still be left with a few questions, so here's the ending of "The New Daughter" explained.