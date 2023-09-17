Lord Of The Rings Theory: Gandalf Secretly Used Bilbo's Best Trait To Trick Him

The "Gandalf told the Dwarves to eat Bilbo's food to encourage him join the quest" line of reasoning is a popular one. Since it was posted several years ago, it has received 6,000 upvotes and dozens of comments. Most of these reiterate the same sentiment.

User Espurr_therapist, for example, contributed to the conversation by saying, "Probably also to nudge him into adventure, it's easier to stay at home when the fridge is full." Another user commented on this comment, adding, "Through out the series the hobbits are constantly showing how important food is to them. Can't stick around for second breakfast if there is no food left."

User stokleplinger took a different, though similar, position. They suggested, "I think it's more likely that Gandalf already kinda knew that Bilbo would come along and basically implied as such to the dwarves. 'Hey, this guy's in on the adventure too, stop by his place and he'll set you up before we leave on the journey.' I always got the sense that the dwarves thought they were expected, so that's why they just kinda barged in."

RuafaolGaiscioch cleverly notes, "As a corollary to this, Gandalf probably deliberately staggered the Dwarves arrival in order to slyly get Bilbo to accept them in. He uses the exact same tactic at Beorn's house." It's true. Twice in the short book, Gandalf staggers the arrival of his friends at places where he knows the owners may be on their side but may not be particularly open to a sudden visit from so many short-statured guests.