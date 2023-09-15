Stars Who Got Into Real Physical Fights On TV Sets

Over its long history on the air, "Saturday Night Live" has been the stomping ground for some of the most prolific comedians of all time. Plenty can attribute their time on the series to contributing to their rising fame, with talents like Bill Murray and Chevy Chase both starring in the show's earliest years. But while they may both be able to owe some credit to the show for making them household names, that doesn't mean they always got along.

The incident took place in 1978 when Chase had just returned to host the series after a year-long break to find a bit of tension between himself and his former co-stars. He then entered into a verbal spat with co-star Murray, with the two trading insults that poked at everything from their respective marital problems to the other's physical appearance. The fighting words quickly turned into an actual fight, and the pair duked it out in the dressing room of John Belushi who, according to Chevy Chase, wound up taking the brunt of the punches thrown when he tried to come between them.

Thankfully, it seems that the two "Saturday Night Live" stars have been able to reconcile over the years since their skirmish, with Bill Murray saying in an interview with Empire magazine: "Chevy and I are friends now. It's all fine." While this beef may have been squashed, for those readers who have kept up with the more controversial side of Chevy Chase's career, this might not be the last we hear of him on this rundown.