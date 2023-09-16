Chicago Fire Season 12: When Can Fans Expect The Premiere?

A new season of "Chicago Fire" has premiered every fall over the course of the past decade, starting with Season 1 in October of 2012 and most recently including Season 11 in September of 2022. Now, moving forward, Season 12 will become the first to begin airing during a subsequent TV season.

In an article about NBC's fall 2023 broadcast schedule, People confirmed that, while "Chicago Fire" Season 12 was originally supposed to kick off in the show's usual timeslot, it's now delayed to 2024. A more specific timeframe for its release has yet to be announced. Of course, the implicit reason for this delay is the joint SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, so the fact that NBC is sharing no additional details beyond this general year seems to be intentional given the uncertainty surrounding when the AMPTP might come to a resolution with SAG-AFTRA and/or the WGA.

Also delayed are fellow "One Chicago" franchise shows "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D.," both of which have likewise been pushed to 2024.