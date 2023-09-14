Ahsoka Episode 5: Where Does THAT Flashback Take Place?

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 5 — "Part Five: Shadow Warrior"

If you're one of the many "Star Wars" fans who've been chomping at the bit for live-action Clone Wars scenes, then "Ahsoka" Episode 5, "Shadow Warrior" is for you. After falling into the mysterious World Between Worlds following her duel with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) confronts her old master Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who sends her on a journey through some pretty traumatic memories.

A young Ahsoka (Ariana Greenblatt) relives two key battles from the Clone Wars. One is the Siege of Mandalore, depicted in Season 7 of the animated series, where Ahsoka led a detachment of the 501st to defeat Maul and liberate the planet. The other, earlier flashback, however, isn't specified. Ahsoka identifies it as one of her first major battles with Anakin, but the smoky atmosphere — a result of both the dream sequence and, most likely, cost-saving production measures — keeps the exact location a mystery.

Fortunately, there are enough clues throughout the flashback to give us a pretty good idea of where Anakin and Ahsoka are. Ardent fans of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" may have put the pieces together themselves, but the scene is almost certainly a depiction of the Ryloth Campaign.