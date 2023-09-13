Stephen Graham Jones & Joshua Viola Slash Into The Horror Of Cons In True Believers - Exclusive
Horror conventions are known for attracting the most die-hard fans of spooky entertainment, but what happens when someone takes their love of slasher movies way too far? "True Believers," a brand-new three-issue slasher series from creators Stephen Graham Jones, Joshua Viola, and Ben Matsuya, will explore this exact subject. Readers can expect a carnage-filled thrill ride.
The story takes place at the Colorado Festival of Horror and centers around Kip, a scary movie aficionado with an affinity for a sheer-wielding slasher villain named Killr™. In fact, Kip's fascination with the fictional murderer is so strong that she cosplays as the character for fun. Of course, she's dismissive of the more casual horror fans whose dress-up game she deems lackluster at best. This year's festival is different, though, as Kip meets a friend named Rip who's just as passionate about Killr™ as she is. Furthermore, she suspects that there's a homicidal maniac at the convention who's targeting people who wear the slasher villain's costume.
"True Believers" is still in the development stages, but it's coming along nicely. To whet the appetites of horror and comic book fans alike, here's a preview of what's to come in the horror comic as well as exclusive character designs and sketches for the diehard fan.
True Believers promises plenty of mayhem
Artist Ben Matsuya knows what horror fans want to see in a slasher comic. The first image preview shows Killr™ unleashing bloodshed on an unsuspecting victim who probably deserved what was coming to them, and it certainly packs a punch in terms of gore. Furthermore, the dialogue sheds some light on the character's motivations for committing mayhem, which should serve as a cautionary tale for anyone who wants to rumble through goods that don't belong to them.
The second preview image is less bloody, proving that readers can expect some respite from the chaos. While there's a murderer on the loose, it doesn't detract from the fact that fan conventions are still communal spaces for people with like-minded interests to meet up and make new friends. Kit and Rip hit it off from the get-go thanks to their shared obsession with the sheer-wielding maniac, and they're full of judgment for some attendees. After all, is it really a pop culture convention without purists believing that they're the best fans of the bunch?
The third page shows Rip following another fan through the convention, possibly freaking her out in the process. However, anyone who's seen a slasher movie knows that it's never a good idea to follow people into empty corridors, especially when there are killers on the loose. Rip better be careful, or else he might not make it out of Colorado alive.
Early concept art for True Believers
Looper is pleased to exclusively share some concept art of the main characters in "True Believers," including an early illustration of Killr™ in all of his nightmare-inducing glory. Check him out below alongside some early illustrations of the villain's two biggest fans.
"True Believers" will also feature a range of variant covers from some of the most exciting artists working in the game. The lineup includes Juan Samu ("Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star"), Robert Hack ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), Xander Smith ("Godzilla vs. Kong"), Clara Meath ("Goosebumps"), and Aaron Lovett ("Monster Train").
Hex Publishers is an independent publishing house proudly specializing in genre fiction: horror, science fiction, crime, dark fantasy, comics, and any other form that explores the imagination. Founded by writers, Hex values both the author and the reader, with an emphasis on quality, diversity, and voices often overlooked by the mainstream. "True Believers'" release date has yet to be announced, but you can find out more information by following the Kickstarter campaign.