Stephen Graham Jones & Joshua Viola Slash Into The Horror Of Cons In True Believers - Exclusive

Horror conventions are known for attracting the most die-hard fans of spooky entertainment, but what happens when someone takes their love of slasher movies way too far? "True Believers," a brand-new three-issue slasher series from creators Stephen Graham Jones, Joshua Viola, and Ben Matsuya, will explore this exact subject. Readers can expect a carnage-filled thrill ride.

The story takes place at the Colorado Festival of Horror and centers around Kip, a scary movie aficionado with an affinity for a sheer-wielding slasher villain named Killr™. In fact, Kip's fascination with the fictional murderer is so strong that she cosplays as the character for fun. Of course, she's dismissive of the more casual horror fans whose dress-up game she deems lackluster at best. This year's festival is different, though, as Kip meets a friend named Rip who's just as passionate about Killr™ as she is. Furthermore, she suspects that there's a homicidal maniac at the convention who's targeting people who wear the slasher villain's costume.

"True Believers" is still in the development stages, but it's coming along nicely. To whet the appetites of horror and comic book fans alike, here's a preview of what's to come in the horror comic as well as exclusive character designs and sketches for the diehard fan.