Boy Kills World: Moritz Mohr's Deadpool Influence & Cheesy Evil Dead Coincidence - Exclusive Interview

I know 3D is basically dead now if you're not James Cameron or Wim Wenders, but there were a few scenes — particularly the more psychedelic ones early on in the movie — where I was thinking, "This would be awesome in 3D." Did you ever think about filming it in that format?

No, you actually nailed it. I'd bought a 3D TV. I had all the setup — I bought Blu-rays, and then they basically stopped producing them. The TV producers stopped making TVs that could do it, I think — I'm not quite sure, but that's what I heard ... So we didn't even talk about it. But if I could ...

I love "Avatar" and ["Avatar: The Way of Water"], the two greatest 3D movies ever made. If you want to do 3D, you really have to do 3D, not just a little bit of 3D. We never talked about it. I hope it's not dead completely; I hope it'll have a comeback one day. I'd be open to that.

What was the thought process behind having so many of Boy's thoughts be narrated in the film?

It was a device that we came up with very early on. We shot a proof-of-concept trailer for this six, seven years ago — the basis for the script and for this movie — and we started there. We were like, "What could you do that brings another level to an action movie?" It was like, "Deadpool had this thing where he keeps talking." We thought it was very fun and interesting to have a deaf and mute character and [have the audience] hearing his thoughts as the basis for a movie, because I don't think that was done before — at least not a lot in the action space.

It's somewhat unusual for a deaf character in a movie that Boy doesn't use any sign language. Did you consider having him sign but decide against it?

No — he's actually signing in a couple of scenes with the shaman, [who] is basically the only person who knows sign language of the people that he meets. It would've been different if he would've met another deaf-mute person and then they could have signed, but it wasn't in the story. We had a couple more scenes where they used sign language, but they landed on the cutting room floor.