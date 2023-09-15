The Big Bang Theory: How Much Smarter Is Sheldon Than Oppenheimer?

"Which character is better?" is a tried and tested pop culture staple that often extends beyond the borders of a single franchise. This trope tends to turn up whenever a popular show or movie introduces a particularly powerful character, and before you know it, fans start wondering who would win a fight between Goku and Naruto. Of course, it's almost impossible to figure out a surefire winner between characters from different series, since they tend to operate within the context and rules of their own fictional universes — but hey, it's a fun thought experiment, if nothing else. Speaking of thought, here's a cerebral version of the theme: Who's smarter, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) from "The Big Bang Theory" or Robert Oppenheimer?

Since Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" has turned the Cillian Murphy version of the famed theoretical physicist into a cultural juggernaut, it makes a certain amount of sense to compare him to a fellow well-known pop culture presence like Sheldon. Of course, it's a little unfair to compare the two, since Oppenheimer is a real-life person and Sheldon is a decidedly fictional super-genius.

Oppenheimer's exact IQ is lost to history, assuming he was ever tested in the first place. However, Geni estimates his score at somewhere around 165, which in their books puts him in the same very respectable ballpark as folks like Steve Jobs, military strategist Sun Tzu, and automobile pioneer Henry Ford. However, it still falls well short of Sheldon Cooper's established IQ of 187.