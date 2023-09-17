The Big Bang Theory: How Much Would Leonard & Sheldon's Apartment Cost Today?

Much like Jerry's pad on "Seinfeld" or Monica's rent-controlled apartment on "Friends," the Los Robles apartment building is usually the focal point of the action on "The Big Bang Theory." Apartment 4A — home to Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) — was full of laughter, heartfelt moments, and breaches of the roommate agreement.

As far as apartment buildings go, Los Robles wasn't too shabby. The units had exposed brick, there was laundry in the basement, and Pasadena City Hall was a stone's throw away. Sure, the elevator didn't work, leading to plenty of scenes in the stairwell, but that was Leonard's fault owing to a rocket fuel experiment gone wrong, as explained in Season 3's "The Staircase Implementation."

It's worth considering, then, what Sheldon and Leonard are coughing up monthly to live in their apartment. According to a recent listing for a two-bedroom apartment in the real-life Los Robles Apartments building, the unit rents for $3,411 a month (adjusted for inflation, that number would be lower in 2007 when "The Big Bang Theory" premiered. That's slightly above average for two-bedrooms in Pasadena, the median rent of which is $3,250. However, with their cushy jobs, Sheldon and Leonard could more than afford it.