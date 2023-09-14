What Is TV Legend Marlo Thomas' Favorite Friends Memory? (SPOILER: It's A Kiss)

Marlo Thomas has been acting on television before "Friends" was even a twinkle in David Crane and Marta Kaufmann's eyes. She rose to fame starring in the sitcom "That Girl" from 1966 to 1971, though younger audiences may know her from her philanthropic efforts as the face of St. Jude Children's Hospital's commercials, as well as the creator of "Free to Be...You and Me."

Thomas had a recurring role on "Friends" as Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) mother, Sandra Green, and appeared in three episodes from 1996 to 2002. "It was a lot of fun," Thomas recalled to Variety in 2022. "That cast was wonderful." For the veteran actress, the best memory came from the Season 2 episode "The One with the Two Parties." When both of Rachel's parents show up for her surprise birthday party, the rest of the friends split the party in two to keep the bickering divorcees apart.

After a night full of fibbing and physical comedy, Sandra and Leonard (Ron Leibman) nearly come face-to-face in the hallway -– until Joey (Matt LeBlanc) comes through in the clutch as a master distractor. "We're about to run into each other, and Joey grabs me and kisses me," Thomas said. "I went limp in his arms like I hadn't been kissed like that in 100 years. It was very funny."