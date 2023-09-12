Marvel's The Avengers Was Shot On An iPhone: True Or False?

"The Avengers" made major waves for the superhero genre in establishing how much fun a team-up between Marvel's greatest heroes and a shared universe could be. However, following its release, there were rumors that the film was partly shot using an iPhone camera. The suggestion is incorrect, even if the original source has close ties to the production of the first film featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Back in 2011, Seamus McGarvey, the director of photography on "The Avengers," was quoted as saying that he did a few shots of the movie on an iPhone, adding that they even appeared in the trailer for the film. He added, "I understand that sometimes there is no choice and you have to go for the cheapest option, but if you are limited for choice, you can still make poignant decisions that will affect the look of the film." However, despite making those comments, McGarvey later backtracked on them.