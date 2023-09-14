Breaking Bad Almost Killed Off RJ Mitte's Walter White Jr. - Here's How

In the world of "Breaking Bad," the innocent often suffer, and they do so in ways that are appalling and tragic. Whether it's a teenage drug mule like Tomás Cantillo (Angelo Martinez) or the arguable love of Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) life, Jane Margolis (Krysten Ritter), being clueless to the actual evils happening around them or acting as an impediment to the drug cartels that rule the show's world means that one is almost destined to wind up in a body bag.

Surprisingly, there's one death that showrunner and "Breaking Bad" universe creator Vince Gilligan considered, but ultimately didn't go through with. During a 2018 interview on "Conan" archived on the show's official YouTube page, Gilligan revealed that he planned on killing off Walter White Jr. (RJ Mitte). "Early on, I pitched to my writers — I had this idea where Walter Jr., there's this horrible, you know, he gets killed by this nasty guy that Walt is somehow in business with," Gilligan revealed. Apparently his idea was so long, involved and gruesome that his writers' poor reaction compelled him to avoid putting it to paper. "All my writers looked at me like I had completely lost my mind and was the most horrible person who ever lived," he admitted. "You know the old saying, 'Enough people tell you you're drunk, you need to sit down.' My writers essentially told me I was drunk."

Ironically, Mitte approved of the notion of Walt Jr. dying. He revealed during the same interview that he not only expected to be killed off due to his diminishing late-series line count but pitched his own idea for Walt Jr.'s death at the hands of the Salmanaca twins. That wasn't the only time he spoke about his hopes for Walt Jr.'s ending.