Who Is The Main Character In South Park? The Internet Can't Seem To Agree

In the era where people online talk about "Main Character Energy," it's never been more important to distinguish what characteristics make someone a protagonist. In most shows, it's easy to identify who the show's actually all about, but things get muddy when looking at "South Park."

The animated series has been a huge hit for decades, with numerous exploits coming from the quiet mountain town. But over the years, many have tried to figure out who in the town is the main character. It seems easy enough to narrow it down to the four central boys — Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. Kenny exists more as comic relief, while Cartman, more often than not, is the antagonist. This leaves Stan and Kyle, but for most, Stan comes across more as a main character with many storylines revolving around him.

This argument is made by Brendle in a "South Park" online forum, "He seems to be the main guy. Most of the storylines involve Stan, probably. Stan is the protagonist of the show." Stan is likely the closest "South Park" has to a relatable character, but there's no arguing Cartman became the fan-favorite. Some of the show's best episodes, from "Scott Tenorman Must Die" to "AWESOM-O," focus heavily on Cartman. But is that enough to make him the main character, or is he just a popular supporting character like Urkel from "Family Matters?" It's created much division, and things have only gotten murkier in recent seasons.