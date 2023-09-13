Criminal Minds Revealed Spencer Reid's Astrological Sign - But There's A Problem
Is it possible that the events of "Criminal Minds" are governed by the stars? Fans get to know their favorite crime solvers here well enough that their birthdates have become well-noted knowledge. And sometimes that's resulted in a number of surprising revelations when it comes to the behavior of their favorites.
Take Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), for instance. It's not just his cardigan sweaters that "Criminal Minds" fans just love. It's revealed in the Season 12 premiere, "The Crimson King," that Reid was born on October 12, 1981 — this thanks to a close-up of his dossier and mugshot given in that episode. What's the biggest problem with that? October 12 is also Emily Prentiss' (Paget Brewster) birthday, as seen in Season 6, Episode 18, "Lauren." But during Season 7's "True Genius," a conversation between Reid and Emily reveals she doesn't know his birth date, which seems quite unlikely.
The problems don't stop there. According to a natal chart generated from this information on Café Astrology, that makes him a Virgo with a Libra sun, an Aries moon, and a Scorpio rising. Reid's behavior on the show doesn't quite reflect the aspects of his natal chart perfectly. His Libra sun placement shows that he seeks the middle ground — something foreign to the justice-loving fellow who doesn't fear breaking the rules. It also makes him sociable (quite debatable), peaceable (not precisely), and intelligent (absolutely, and without question). With the sun in his 12th house — that of education, karma, and emotion — that makes him introverted and emotional. Fans of the show, however, completely disagree on whether or not this chart placement reflects the reality of his character.
Does Spencer Reid feel like a real Virgo? Fans disagree
In a Reddit post dedicated to discussing the astrological signs of "Criminal Minds" characters, u/chailatte731 stated they think he fits the profile of a loyal but honest Virgo, just as his star sign indicates. u/franchtoast666 sees more of the emotional Pisces in him. "I could totally see Reid as a Pisces sun (idk I'm just getting the Pisces vibes, probably bc MGG is actually a Pisces), Virgo rising due to his very analytical and intelligent aura, and Cancer moon (there's a lot deep down, and I think it's evident in his familial ties with the team and when those ties are tampered with throughout the series)!" u/prettyaliendreams, however, got quite specific and said that he's a Pisces Sun, Aquarius Moon with Virgo rising.
And it's not as if dubbing the character a Virgo is entirely out of line. Virgos can be pedantic worrywarts, and Spencer Reid definitely shows some of those traits during the course of "Criminal Minds". They can also be fanciful, work hard, and be modest, observant, loyal friends and partners. These mixed-up qualities definitely describe Reid — and contribute to what makes him such a fascinating, still-beloved character.