Criminal Minds Revealed Spencer Reid's Astrological Sign - But There's A Problem

Is it possible that the events of "Criminal Minds" are governed by the stars? Fans get to know their favorite crime solvers here well enough that their birthdates have become well-noted knowledge. And sometimes that's resulted in a number of surprising revelations when it comes to the behavior of their favorites.

Take Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), for instance. It's not just his cardigan sweaters that "Criminal Minds" fans just love. It's revealed in the Season 12 premiere, "The Crimson King," that Reid was born on October 12, 1981 — this thanks to a close-up of his dossier and mugshot given in that episode. What's the biggest problem with that? October 12 is also Emily Prentiss' (Paget Brewster) birthday, as seen in Season 6, Episode 18, "Lauren." But during Season 7's "True Genius," a conversation between Reid and Emily reveals she doesn't know his birth date, which seems quite unlikely.

The problems don't stop there. According to a natal chart generated from this information on Café Astrology, that makes him a Virgo with a Libra sun, an Aries moon, and a Scorpio rising. Reid's behavior on the show doesn't quite reflect the aspects of his natal chart perfectly. His Libra sun placement shows that he seeks the middle ground — something foreign to the justice-loving fellow who doesn't fear breaking the rules. It also makes him sociable (quite debatable), peaceable (not precisely), and intelligent (absolutely, and without question). With the sun in his 12th house — that of education, karma, and emotion — that makes him introverted and emotional. Fans of the show, however, completely disagree on whether or not this chart placement reflects the reality of his character.