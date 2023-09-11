Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 - When Will The Holiday Episodes Drop On Netflix?

Contains general spoilers for Season 5 of "Virgin River"

Viewers do not come to "Virgin River" for a sedate time. No, they're looking for good old-fashioned soapy drama when they tune in. Season 5 delivered plenty of that and then some, with wildfires raging and kidnappings aplenty. But there were also quiet, personal dramas and struggles to be had.

Season 5 ends on a time skip that takes viewers from Labor Day to some time before Christmas. It also concludes on a whale of a set of cliff-hangers. Audiences won't need to wait too long to find out who fathered Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge). The show's two-part Christmas special, entitled "The More the Merrier" and "Father Christmas," respectively, will appear on the streaming service on November 30. That's just after the Thanksgiving holiday and right smack dab at the beginning of the Christmas season, which means audiences can celebrate the occasion right along with the show's characters as the snow falls.

That may be the last taste fans will get of the series for a while; there's no word as to when the already-confirmed Season 6 of "Virgin River" will commence filming, as the WGA and SAG strikes continue apace. But the show definitely gave its viewers plenty to chew on while waiting for the show's Christmas specials to air.