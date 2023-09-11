Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 - When Will The Holiday Episodes Drop On Netflix?
Contains general spoilers for Season 5 of "Virgin River"
Viewers do not come to "Virgin River" for a sedate time. No, they're looking for good old-fashioned soapy drama when they tune in. Season 5 delivered plenty of that and then some, with wildfires raging and kidnappings aplenty. But there were also quiet, personal dramas and struggles to be had.
Season 5 ends on a time skip that takes viewers from Labor Day to some time before Christmas. It also concludes on a whale of a set of cliff-hangers. Audiences won't need to wait too long to find out who fathered Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge). The show's two-part Christmas special, entitled "The More the Merrier" and "Father Christmas," respectively, will appear on the streaming service on November 30. That's just after the Thanksgiving holiday and right smack dab at the beginning of the Christmas season, which means audiences can celebrate the occasion right along with the show's characters as the snow falls.
That may be the last taste fans will get of the series for a while; there's no word as to when the already-confirmed Season 6 of "Virgin River" will commence filming, as the WGA and SAG strikes continue apace. But the show definitely gave its viewers plenty to chew on while waiting for the show's Christmas specials to air.
The Season 5 cliff-hanger left all of Virgin River on edge
Aside from Mel's daddy drama, there's a whole lot going on in the final episode of "Virgin River" Season 5, much of which has been left unresolved. In the wake of his breakup with Paige (Lexa Doig), Preacher (Colin Lawrence) starts a fresh romance with newbie firefighter Kaia (Kandyse McClure). Unfortunately for Preacher, a fresh start continues to elude him, as Kaia seems to have accidentally discovered the body of Paige's abusive ex, Wes (Steve Bacic) — a body Preacher helped dispose of. On top of that, Mike (Marco Grazzini) has proof of their misdeeds thanks to Vince (also Bacic).
Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) encounters the true biological father of her twins — the still-alive-after-all marijuana kingpin Calvin (David Cubitt). Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) and Brie (Zibby Allen) have broken up, and Brie has taken up with Mike. Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) — who spends the season settling with aplomb into her new role as Hope's (Annette O'Toole) chief of staff — announces to new boyfriend Denny (Kai Bradbury) that she thinks she might be pregnant just months after he disclosed that he's been diagnosed with Juvenile Huntington's Disease.
Hope herself continues to recover from her TBI; her quick thinking during the wildfire saved both the town and her career from threats of usurpation. Doc (Tim Matheson) enters a clinical trial to stave off the effects of his macular degeneration. The illnesses of both parties have served to cause them to reconsider their long-ago breakup, but they have not gotten back together — yet.
In November and beyond, audiences will find out how all of these calamities and triumphs work out for their favorite small-town citizens.