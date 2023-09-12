New Venator Class Attack Cruiser Is The Ultimate Clone Wars LEGO Set

LEGO and "Star Wars" have collaborated since 1999, resulting in some of the most legendary building toys of all time reaching store aisles around the world. From the massive Death Star to numerous incarnations of Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) Tatooine landspeeder, LEGO has given fans miniature versions of their favorite vehicles, locales, and more from throughout the Skywalker saga and beyond. Thus, it's no surprise that in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Clone Wars Era, LEGO has cooked up something special for "Star Wars" fans, young and old alike.

LEGO has unveiled an incredibly impressive set in the form of a Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser — the Galactic Republic's capital ship of choice seen on the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series as well as in the films "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones" and "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." The 5,374-piece set is part of LEGO's "Star Wars" Ultimate Collector Series range and will be available to purchase for $649.99 on October 1 if you're a LEGO Insider. If you're not, then it will become available on October 4.

If you're a LEGO "Star Wars" collector, it's no exaggeration to say that the UCS Venator is a must-have set.