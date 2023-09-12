New Venator Class Attack Cruiser Is The Ultimate Clone Wars LEGO Set
LEGO and "Star Wars" have collaborated since 1999, resulting in some of the most legendary building toys of all time reaching store aisles around the world. From the massive Death Star to numerous incarnations of Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) Tatooine landspeeder, LEGO has given fans miniature versions of their favorite vehicles, locales, and more from throughout the Skywalker saga and beyond. Thus, it's no surprise that in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Clone Wars Era, LEGO has cooked up something special for "Star Wars" fans, young and old alike.
LEGO has unveiled an incredibly impressive set in the form of a Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser — the Galactic Republic's capital ship of choice seen on the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series as well as in the films "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones" and "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." The 5,374-piece set is part of LEGO's "Star Wars" Ultimate Collector Series range and will be available to purchase for $649.99 on October 1 if you're a LEGO Insider. If you're not, then it will become available on October 4.
If you're a LEGO "Star Wars" collector, it's no exaggeration to say that the UCS Venator is a must-have set.
The UCS Venator is a true collection centerpiece
Way back in 2009, LEGO gave "Star Wars" fans their first and, up to this point, only Venator model. Coming with several minifigures and retailing for $119.99 upon release, the set is among the most beloved and sought-after in the LEGO "Star Wars" line. However, as great as this classic and rather scaled-down set is, it pales in comparison to the 2023 UCS rendition of the iconic Clone Wars Era ship. Though it's designed to be a display piece above all else, complete with striking source material-accurate details, an informational plaque, and a display stand, there's more to it than that.
Just to demonstrate the sheer size of the Venator, LEGO has included a scale model of a Republic Gunship that can fit into the ship's hangar. Any "Star Wars" fan will tell you that these troop carrier ships are sizable in their own right, but seeing as they're represented by a build consisting of a mere few pieces, it goes to show how comparatively puny they are. Further sweetening the deal, the UCS Venator includes two minifigures. First is arguably the most popular clone of all time (and one of the priciest ones to get in minifigure form on the aftermarket), Clone Captain Rex, and second is Admiral Wullf Yularen, who commands Republic forces from Venator bridges throughout the Clone Wars.
It goes without saying that the UCS Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser makes the perfect centerpiece of any LEGO "Star Wars" collection.