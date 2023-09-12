Whatever Happened To Nana Hats After Shark Tank?

Could making your fruit wear clothing help it last longer? Apparently so — at least, as far as bananas are concerned.

To hear wealth management advisor Sean Adler talk about them, you might think bananas were his first love (not including his wife and daughter, of course). Frustrated by how quickly his yellow berry (look it up!) would ripen and rot, he took it upon himself to invent and manufacture a simple kitchen gadget that would slow the ripening process by about 12 days. As dedicated as he was to this mission, however, there was one thing in his life that took precedence: the ABC reality investing program "Shark Tank."

As he would later tell author, business educator, and content creator Joe Pardo, Adler was a "die-hard" fan long before he appeared on the show. As his banana-protection business grew, so did his aspirations to apply for a spot — and, after talking himself out of doing so during Season 13, he applied as early as possible for Season 14. According to him, the producers were so enamored with the quirky product that they "fast-tracked" him to a spot on the show. Then came the real challenge: pitching his goofy company, Nana Hats, to five of the most ruthless financiers in the world.