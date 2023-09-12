Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan Added A Heartbreaking Tribute Most Fans Missed

Vince Gilligan is well known for the painstaking attention to detail he put into "Breaking Bad," and over the years, fans have sniffed out dozens of small Easter eggs and callbacks that prove just how thorough Gilligan is when crafting a story.

A few of the most notable hidden details include Walter White (Bryan Cranston) losing his pants in the pilot and then walking past them again in the Season 5 episode "Ozymandias," and the pink teddy bear in Season 2 foreshadowing Gustavo Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) death in Season 4. Although most of these Easter eggs are solely for the narrative's sake, Gilligan also added another small detail that serves as a tribute to his late aunt, Ginny Lambert.

In Season 2, Episode 4 — "Down," we get a brief shot of Jesse Pinkman's bedroom, and the camera lingers for a moment on a photo of Jesse with his Aunt Ginny — who left him her house after she passed away from lung cancer. On the "Breaking Bad Insider Podcast” Episode 4, Gilligan revealed that the woman in the photo is Lambert, who similarly passed away from lung cancer before the Season 1 premiere. Gilligan went on to say that this photo was a well-deserved tribute for his beloved aunt, whom he misses dearly.