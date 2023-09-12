American Pickers: Why Mike Wolfe's Late Mentor Bob Petersen Remains So Important
After so many years of "American Pickers" on the air, it's only natural to assume Mike Wolfe knows everything there is to know about antiques, especially cars. He considers himself a big vehicular enthusiast, but there were things Wolfe and others on the show could learn from the one and only Bob Petersen.
Petersen appeared on a few episodes over the years, including "Frank's Big Day," "Rat Rod Rolls," "The Jersey Jaguar," "Pickin' for the Fences," and "Mr. Whizzer." Each time he showed up was memorable, but sadly, Petersen passed away on September 27, 2022. His obituary detailed his passion for cars, including the fact he would design his own inventions and prototypes and actually held several patents.
But Petersen didn't just make an impression on viewers. He impacted Wolfe's life significantly, as he posted on various social media platforms, "A few days ago we lost a man that we looked to as a mentor. Not just with mechanical things but in how we should live our lives." It goes to show how no matter how much experience you have, there's always more to learn.
American Pickers' Bob Petersen impacted the lives of many
Bob Petersen of "American Pickers" may have loved cars, but the one thing he loved more was his family. His obituary details how he was survived by his wife, Donna, whom he was married to for 61 years. They had many children and grandchildren together, so it's safe to say his legacy is secure in more ways than one. Along with Mike Wolfe's social media post was a slideshow featuring pictures of Petersen along with clips from the show. He continued, "Bob was an example to us as someone that loved life and seized each day with so much passion. Always there to help with such conviction and of course humor. He was from an era that we can only romanticize about now. My life and so many others lives were better with him in it. He will be greatly missed. I love you my friend."
It should also be noted that Wolfe uses "We" a lot in his post, suggesting that Petersen wasn't simply his mentor but a lot of people's. Wolfe's tribute also suggests that their time together extended far beyond what viewers saw on "American Pickers." However, both men seem like the type to try to keep their personal lives private, so not much is known about what Petersen specifically taught Wolfe.
Many fans of the show commented underneath Wolfe's posts to pay their respect to Petersen. And while he's gone, his teachings live on. Mike Wolfe could easily serve as a mentor to someone else to continue passing down the knowledge he gained from Petersen.