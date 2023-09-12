American Pickers: Why Mike Wolfe's Late Mentor Bob Petersen Remains So Important

Bob Petersen of "American Pickers" may have loved cars, but the one thing he loved more was his family. His obituary details how he was survived by his wife, Donna, whom he was married to for 61 years. They had many children and grandchildren together, so it's safe to say his legacy is secure in more ways than one. Along with Mike Wolfe's social media post was a slideshow featuring pictures of Petersen along with clips from the show. He continued, "Bob was an example to us as someone that loved life and seized each day with so much passion. Always there to help with such conviction and of course humor. He was from an era that we can only romanticize about now. My life and so many others lives were better with him in it. He will be greatly missed. I love you my friend."

It should also be noted that Wolfe uses "We" a lot in his post, suggesting that Petersen wasn't simply his mentor but a lot of people's. Wolfe's tribute also suggests that their time together extended far beyond what viewers saw on "American Pickers." However, both men seem like the type to try to keep their personal lives private, so not much is known about what Petersen specifically taught Wolfe.

Many fans of the show commented underneath Wolfe's posts to pay their respect to Petersen. And while he's gone, his teachings live on. Mike Wolfe could easily serve as a mentor to someone else to continue passing down the knowledge he gained from Petersen.