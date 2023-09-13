Harry Potter Producers Faced A Challenge Due To One Star's Dramatic Transformation

When a story about school students spans eight movies across a decade, physical changes among its young cast are inevitable. That was a hurdle that the "Harry Potter" franchise had to jump over when it began in 2001 and ended in 2011. Growth spurts and wild haircuts can be seen throughout Harry's time at Hogwarts, but surprisingly, one character without much screen time presented problems for the filmmakers. Causing trouble for Harry even before he discovered he was a wizard, annoying cousin Dudley Dursley was the tantrum-throwing, demanding little brat who was a little larger than Harry, as was described in the books.

However, as Harry's story went on, Melling underwent a personal transformation between films. By "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One," the actor had lost over 60 pounds. Telling explained to The Daily Mail about the turnaround: "I realized I didn't want to play those roles for the rest of my life. So I started running; I suppose you could say it was a Forrest Gump moment, I just didn't stop." While it was undoubtedly an achievement for the star, the studio saw issues with the change and even considered swapping Melling for someone else who was in line with Dudley's consistent weight in the books, only to revert to movie magic of their own and put their original pick in a body suit.