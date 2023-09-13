Harry Potter Producers Faced A Challenge Due To One Star's Dramatic Transformation
When a story about school students spans eight movies across a decade, physical changes among its young cast are inevitable. That was a hurdle that the "Harry Potter" franchise had to jump over when it began in 2001 and ended in 2011. Growth spurts and wild haircuts can be seen throughout Harry's time at Hogwarts, but surprisingly, one character without much screen time presented problems for the filmmakers. Causing trouble for Harry even before he discovered he was a wizard, annoying cousin Dudley Dursley was the tantrum-throwing, demanding little brat who was a little larger than Harry, as was described in the books.
However, as Harry's story went on, Melling underwent a personal transformation between films. By "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One," the actor had lost over 60 pounds. Telling explained to The Daily Mail about the turnaround: "I realized I didn't want to play those roles for the rest of my life. So I started running; I suppose you could say it was a Forrest Gump moment, I just didn't stop." While it was undoubtedly an achievement for the star, the studio saw issues with the change and even considered swapping Melling for someone else who was in line with Dudley's consistent weight in the books, only to revert to movie magic of their own and put their original pick in a body suit.
Melling couldn't manage the body suit for Deathly Hallows Part One
In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Harry Melling explained the steps taken to keep him in the franchise and the strange experience he endured because of it. Describing it as "bizarre," Melling recalled how "you feel really big, and my mobility was affected." What threw him off even more was the weightlessness that came with it. "It is amazing to feel light, but within someone, that should feel really heavy. So that was a fascinating contrast." However, it was an experience that audiences never got to see when "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One" opened in theaters.
In the fleeting moments of the Dursleys ditching Privet Drive and leaving Harry behind, Dudley is more heard than seen in the family's final appearance, but a deleted scene adds some emotional heft between Harry and his cousin. Arguably the best thing Dudley Dursley ever did, the previously spoiled brat shakes Harry's hand before parting ways forever, telling him, "I don't think you're a waste of space." Even though it's under prosthetics, it's a great missed moment from Melling that could've made for a poignant touch and solid proof that there really was only one Dudley Dursley, after all.