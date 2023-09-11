This Batman Concept Design Gives Robert Pattinson's Batsuit An Upgrade

The concept art seen above was described by the artist as a "Sleeker battinson suit concept." And for fans of the character who'd like to see Batman (Robert Pattinson) looking a little more traditionally superheroic, the concept art should satisfy. That includes fans like @callmemisterj, who seemed enthusiastic about the design's possible influences in a comment underneath the post. "A little Arkham, a little Bermejo, great work! Sleek vibe if Pattinson ends up in a updated suit similar to this," the user wrote. "Glad you kept the black & gray 💯." Whether or not the artist was actually influenced by 15th-century Spanish painter Bartolomé Bermejo is unknown, but it's certainly possible.

Even though this concept art was conceived before the release of "The Batman," it's also natural to speculate whether a sleeker Batsuit like the one seen above could be seen in its eventual sequel. Assuming "The Batman 2" will pick back up sometime after the adventure of the first movie, Bruce Wayne would have ample opportunity and motivation to make his alter-ego's costume sleeker and more flexible. And here in the real world, it gives audiences a new visual version of Batman to enjoy and argue about on the internet.

That doesn't necessarily mean that we'll see a sleeker Batsuit in "The Batman 2," which could well end up sticking to the real-world tactical styling seen in the first movie. But if Batman does end up upgrading his suit in "The Batman 2," it might end up looking pretty similar to this design.