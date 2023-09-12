Harry Potter Theory Gives Argus Filch A Heartbreaking Twist

The "Harry Potter" franchise has many characters with tragic backstories, including Severus Snape (Alan Rickman), Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis), and even the titular wizard himself (Daniel Radcliffe). However, a fan theory puts Hogwarts caretaker Argus Filch (David Bradley) and his feline companion, Mrs. Norris, up there with the rest.

Posted on MuggleNet.com, the theory suggests that Mrs. Norris isn't an ordinary cat, or even a magical one, but Filch's wife trapped in a feline body. Questions surrounded the characters from their introduction in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," which described the man and the cat as having the same eyes. However, the theory gained traction after, in a tweet, J.K. Rowling said Crookshanks' Kneazle ancestry would give her the edge in a fight against Mrs. Norris, suggesting that Filch's cat didn't come from the same breed of magical cat-like beasts as Hermione's (Emma Watson) pet. The theory then dives into Filch's reaction when the Basilisk petrifies Mrs. Norris in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," pointing out that the attack left Filch hysterical and riddled with grief, suggesting that Mrs. Norris is more to him than just an average cat.

The most compelling evidence comes from the Marauder's Map, which shows the residents of Hogwarts but not animals. However, when Harry reads the map in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," he notices Mrs. Norris on the castle's second floor, meaning there's more to the cat than meets the eye. The theory suggests Mrs. Norris could either be a hidden Animagus or the result of a transfiguration spell gone wrong, trapping Filch's wife in a cat's body.