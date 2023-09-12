Spider-Verse Concept Art Shows Tom Holland's Axed Spider-Man Cameo
2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" introduces moviegoers to the idea of several spider-people from different dimensions coming together in one universe to combat an imposing threat. Using that framework, the long-awaited 2023 sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," takes it into another gear. Spidey fans get to meet a plethora of heroes with spider powers from, as the title states, across the Spider-Verse. Surprisingly, though, folks don't get to see one version of Spider-Man who seems like he would be a shoo-in for the animated feature: Tom Holland's Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Yes, neither "Into the Spider-Verse" nor "Across the Spider-Verse" features Holland's take on the web-slinger in any notable form. However, according to concept art for the latter film, a cameo from him of some kind was in the cards somewhere along the line. An "Across the Spider-Verse" production book that's due to arrive in December includes a piece of concept art featuring a shorter, stylized take on Holland's Spider-Man — specifically in his black and red "Spider-Man: Far From Home" upgraded suit — standing among numerous other spider-people (via @SpiderMan_Newz on Twitter).
It's anyone's guess why this rendition of Holland's Spider-Man didn't make the cut in "Across the Spider-Verse," but given the direction of the MCU, one has to imagine that he'll join the "Spider-Verse" mix soon enough.
Holland's Spider-Man is bound to appear in the Spider-Verse franchise at some point
With the conclusion of the MCU's Infinity Saga, the fourth and fifth Phases have put the focus on the multiverse — hence the MCU's new era being called the Multiverse Saga. Projects like "Loki" on Disney+ and the cinematic adventure "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" have laid the groundwork so fans understand how the MCU's multiverse works. Of course, when discussing the blockbuster franchise's latest creative fascination, it's impossible not to talk about the Tom Holland-led 2021 favorite, "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Years after "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" gave moviegoers an animated Spidey crossover, "No Way Home" provided a live-action one. Holland joins up with legacy Spider-Man actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to take down a crew of iconic big-screen Spider-Man antagonists after the multiverse is sent into disarray. Though the three webheads and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) largely fix things up by the end, it stands to reason that Holland's Peter Parker hasn't seen his last multiversal adventure with productions like the universe-colliding "Avengers: Secret Wars" on the horizon.
Between the MCU's multiverse kick, Tom Holland's Spider-Man awareness of parallel universes, and the limitless potential of the "Spider-Verse" series, surely it's only a matter of time before Holland gets a proper turn in the animated multiverse spotlight.