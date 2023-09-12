Spider-Verse Concept Art Shows Tom Holland's Axed Spider-Man Cameo

2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" introduces moviegoers to the idea of several spider-people from different dimensions coming together in one universe to combat an imposing threat. Using that framework, the long-awaited 2023 sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," takes it into another gear. Spidey fans get to meet a plethora of heroes with spider powers from, as the title states, across the Spider-Verse. Surprisingly, though, folks don't get to see one version of Spider-Man who seems like he would be a shoo-in for the animated feature: Tom Holland's Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Yes, neither "Into the Spider-Verse" nor "Across the Spider-Verse" features Holland's take on the web-slinger in any notable form. However, according to concept art for the latter film, a cameo from him of some kind was in the cards somewhere along the line. An "Across the Spider-Verse" production book that's due to arrive in December includes a piece of concept art featuring a shorter, stylized take on Holland's Spider-Man — specifically in his black and red "Spider-Man: Far From Home" upgraded suit — standing among numerous other spider-people (via @SpiderMan_Newz on Twitter).

It's anyone's guess why this rendition of Holland's Spider-Man didn't make the cut in "Across the Spider-Verse," but given the direction of the MCU, one has to imagine that he'll join the "Spider-Verse" mix soon enough.