Blue Bloods: Why Lou Diamond Phillips Was Brought Back In By Hook Or By Crook

Lou Diamond Phillips debuted on "Blue Bloods" in Season 9, Episode 1, but he was only supposed to be there for a cup of coffee. His cartel character, Louis Delgado, was originally meant to be killed off by the end of the episode in question. However, Phillips is nothing like Delgado in real life, and he made such a great impression on the cast and crew that they decided to bring him back into the fold for more outings.

"We were having such a good time together working that I talked to the writer and said, 'Why does that have to be him? Maybe it's someone made up to look like him and we can keep the character alive,'" Donnie Wahlberg told PopCulture. "And everybody was responding so well to Lou on set that she agreed, the writer agreed and she pitched it to the network and everyone agreed and now we have Lou back I think four times."

The actor ultimately returned for four episodes altogether, all thanks to Wahlberg using his sway to get him on board again. While he's a fan of Phillips' talents, Wahlberg explained that his connection to his fellow actor is more personal than simply enjoying working with him on "Blue Bloods."