Star Wars: Carrie Fisher Slapped A Co-Star 40+ Times On The Last Jedi Set

Heavy is the head that wears in the crown or — in Oscar Isaac's case — heavy is the face that gets hit by the late, great Carrie Fisher. Resident ace pilot and all-around important character Poe Dameron (Isaac) is used to being a hotshot, but that is nothing compared to General Leia Organa (Fisher), who has been in the fight for the last four decades. In "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the two have a difference of opinion, leading to Poe's demotation with a slap in the face to accompany it. As hard as it was for Poe to endure such treatment, it was even worse for the actor portraying him.

According to an outtake reel courtesy of Entertainment Tonight, Fisher had to hit Isaac at least 40 times for the shot. Director Rian Johnson readily admitted to this on Twitter, concurring: "It was Oscar's first day. Somehow he still speaks to me." This story was a popular anecdote around the press circuit, where Isaac told Steven Colbert on The Late Show that Fisher seemed to relish the opportunity and did not hold back on any of the takes. But as painful as it may have been for the "Moon Knight" actor, it got results. The scene was a significant moment for Poe during the film's events.