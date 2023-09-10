Wait... Did Naruto Just Die?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" has entered a new era with the release of "Boruto: Two Blue Vortex," taking a page out of "Naruto: Shippuden" and jumping four years into the future. However, this new Konaha is a bit different, with Shikamaru serving as the Eighth Hokage, Boruto on the run for the murder of his father, and Naruto seemingly dead — but is he really?

The short answer is no, but don't expect to see the beloved Shinobi back in action anytime soon. In "Boruto" Chapter 77, Kawaki, Naruto's adopted son, enacts his longstanding plan to kill his brother Boruto. However, Naruto stands in his way, meaning Kawaki must get his adoptive father out of the picture before he can move on Boruto. Chapter 81, the beginning of "Two Blue Vortex," reveals that he uses Kāma Rift, a Space-Time Ninjutsu, on Naruto and Hinata, taking the two legendary shinobi by surprise and sending them to a timeless dimension where they reside, unconscious, until Kawaki chooses to release them.

So, while Naruto isn't dead, he likely won't play a significant role in "Two Blue Vortex" for quite some time. Outside of Kawaki being a nice guy, fans don't even know how the Seventh Hokage could escape his prison, but chances are, Boruto eventually finds a way to rescue his father. Unfortunately, until then, Naruto's abrupt disappearance made Konoha assume the worst about their Hokage, with a powerful jutsu convincing everyone that Bortuo is to blame rather than Kawaki.