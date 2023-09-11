Naruto's 'Toad Confrontation Chant' Is Secretly The Series' Most Powerful Attack

"Naruto" and its sequel series "Boruto" in their entirety consist of just over 780 chapters adapted into more than 1000 anime episodes. Throughout this extensive story, author Masashi Kishimoto has introduced a fair share of powerful characters capable of wielding techniques with catastrophic potential. Among these, there's a valid argument to be made that the strongest attack in "Naruto" history is not necessarily any one of the numerous abilities villains have deployed with world-ending potential, but a technique a couple of toad sages named Fukasaku and Shima use called Demonic Illusion: Toad Confrontation Chant.

Activating the Toad Confrontation Chant requires performing a composition handed down in their society. While theoretically any toad can use the ability, only Fukasaku and Shima know how to sing the composition properly. Once they've begun performing the song — which first requires some set-up — anyone who hears it will fall under their thrall and become incapable of movement unless its users wish otherwise.

Whereas characters have at some point broken free of other contenders for the series' formidable technique like the Infinite Tsukuyomi, nobody in "Naruto" history has overcome the Toad Confrontation Chant. Since all it takes to fall victim to the ability is hearing it and nobody has found a way to break free from it yet, there's good reason to believe the Toad Confrontation Chant is the single strongest attack in the "Naruto" universe.