John Wick 4: Bill Skarsgard's Marquis Backlash Makes No Sense

After debuting "John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum" to critical and commercial success back in 2019, franchise director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves were quick to jumpstart production on a fourth outing. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically delayed the film. But the wait was truly worth it, as audiences who graced their local multiplex in March 2023 were treated with one of the most chaotic and focused action films in recent memory.

Looper critic Alistair Ryder absolutely adored the latest "John Wick" effort, praising it for its polished and jaw-dropping action sequences and intriguing character threads. "It's a love letter to decades of genre cinema from all over the globe, masquerading as a straightforward franchise entry," Ryder concluded in their review, awarding the fourth film in the franchise an 8/10. And as well received the film is — it boasts an A CinemaScore from audience members, there are a few issues... mostly surrounding its antagonist.

Some fans are taking issue with Bill Skarsgård performance as the nefarious and extremely extra Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont. "Chapter 4" serves as the debut for the Marquis, pitting the character up against a very exhausted John. While the character is definitely intriguing, some just can't wrap their heads around the Marquis' "French" accent.

"Bill Skarsgard's French accent is possibly the worst acting I've ever seen from a great actor, in a great movie," shared Twitter user @Triton204. It turns out, however, that the Marquis doesn't technically have a French accent, as revealed by Stahelski during an appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "[Skarsgård] came to me, he goes, 'I want to do a little bit like f–ked up French like Cajun accent,'" Stahelski revealed, before adding that the Marquis was never supposed to have a traditional French accent.