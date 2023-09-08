Godzilla Smashes In First Trailer For Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters

After dominating the pandemic box office with 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong," everyone's favorite monster is headed to the small screen thanks to Apple TV+. The streaming giant is set to debut "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" later this November, and if the first teaser is anything to go by... it could be something truly special.

Following the success of 2014's "Godzilla," Legendary Pictures became heavily interested in the idea of expanding their monster project's reach, setting up a cinematic universe that would feature all sorts of titans, kaiju, and other mythical beasts. The 2014 project, directed by Gareth Edwards, featured the debut of the secretive (and complicated) government agency Monarch. Meant to "protect" the otherworldly creatures who roam Earth, Monarch is far from perfect, troubled with its own set of problems and complications. The institution has played a significant role in each MonsterVerse film, intervening as much as it can in the affairs of Godzilla and its enemies.

With Apple TV+'s "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," audiences will finally learn the truth about the mysterious agency, and the impact they've had on Godzilla and the ever-expanding world of monsters. Co-created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, the pilot episode of the Godzilla series will be directed by "Game of Thrones" alum Matt Shakman.

With an all-star cast and an impressive scope, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" has what it takes to become the glue that holds the MonsterVerse together. And, if all goes well, a new medium for Godzilla and its buddies to dominate in.