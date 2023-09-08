Godzilla Smashes In First Trailer For Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters
After dominating the pandemic box office with 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong," everyone's favorite monster is headed to the small screen thanks to Apple TV+. The streaming giant is set to debut "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" later this November, and if the first teaser is anything to go by... it could be something truly special.
Following the success of 2014's "Godzilla," Legendary Pictures became heavily interested in the idea of expanding their monster project's reach, setting up a cinematic universe that would feature all sorts of titans, kaiju, and other mythical beasts. The 2014 project, directed by Gareth Edwards, featured the debut of the secretive (and complicated) government agency Monarch. Meant to "protect" the otherworldly creatures who roam Earth, Monarch is far from perfect, troubled with its own set of problems and complications. The institution has played a significant role in each MonsterVerse film, intervening as much as it can in the affairs of Godzilla and its enemies.
With Apple TV+'s "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," audiences will finally learn the truth about the mysterious agency, and the impact they've had on Godzilla and the ever-expanding world of monsters. Co-created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, the pilot episode of the Godzilla series will be directed by "Game of Thrones" alum Matt Shakman.
With an all-star cast and an impressive scope, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" has what it takes to become the glue that holds the MonsterVerse together. And, if all goes well, a new medium for Godzilla and its buddies to dominate in.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters looks like a roaring good time
The first look at the upcoming Godzilla series is slim on details, but it does set a huge bar for the Apple TV+ project. In "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," audiences will be treated to multiple timelines, where they'll get to see firsthand the impact that Monarch has had on Godzilla and the other creatures who have populated the MonsterVerse. The trailer kicks off with footage of an elderly Lee Shaw, played by Kurt Russell, watching footage of Bill Randa (John Goodman), who found himself on Skull Island in the 2017 "King Kong" flick. Audiences are then treated to first looks at the show's leading players, including Kiersey Clemons' mysterious May.
Then, viewers see a young Lee, played Kurt Russell's actual son, Wyatt. While it's unclear what Lee and Monarch are explicitly occupied with, it clearly has to do with Godzilla, who is seen rising from the ocean. After a series of action-packed moments, viewers then get to see Godzilla in all its towering glory, roaring and smashing straight into the camera.
With two different timelines in play, it will be interesting to see "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" tie up the events of "Kong: Skull Island" with the mainline "Godzilla" films. While the MonsterVerse is great at spectacle, the franchise hasn't done the best job of making each entry feel consequential. With the Apple TV+ series, it's clear that Legendary is interested in shaping a true legacy and mythology surrounding the mysterious scientific agency. And while Godzilla is front and center in the teaser, it remains to be seen if King Kong will show up in the Apple TV+ series.
"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" debuts on Apple TV+ on November 17.