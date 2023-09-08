Virgin River Season 5: Episode 1's Steamy Kiss May Threaten A Key Book Couple

Contains spoilers for "Virgin River" Season 5, Episode 1 — "A Second Chance"

After a solid season of "will they or won't they?," things are officially full steam ahead for "Virgin River" youngsters Denny Cutler (Kai Bradbury) and Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) after she kisses him during "A Second Chance." The steamy buss puts an end to Denny's season-long dither over whether or not he should commit to Lizzie in light of the fact that he's got Huntington's disease, an incurable and often fatal neurological illness. To be with Lizzie means to put a possible burden on her if his condition should decline precipitously.

They've been dating since Ricky (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey) left Virgin River during Season 4 to finally join the military after breaking up with Lizzie. He's currently undergoing basic training offscreen. While it's possible the character may resurface for the show's upcoming holiday special — after all, Patrick Sean Smith, the series' new showrunner, told TV Line in October 2022 that Ricky will be done with basic training in December — for the moment he's far away, and Lizzie has continued to grow up and mature without him while seeing other people.

This, naturally, completely changes Lizzie's storyline from the one she had in the book series. During the "Virgin River" books, Ricky and Lizzie never part. In fact, they manage to overcome a large amount of obstacles to stay together.