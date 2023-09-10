Who Plays Fun Bobby On Friends & What's He Up To Now?

When Fun Bobby made his first appearance in Season 1 of "Friends," he wasn't much fun. Initially introduced as a love interest of Monica's (Courteney Cox), Bobby made his "Friends" debut in "The One with the Monkey." Bobby is expected to be the life of the party at Monica and Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) New Year's Eve fête, but when he finally arrives, he's distraught by the death of his grandfather only two hours prior. Soon, he has the entire party in tears.

According to Vincent Ventresca, who played Bobby in the 1994 episode, "Friends" co-creator David Crane said they would definitely bring the character back in a future episode. "I've been told 'We'll have you back' a lot," Ventresca recalled in an interview with Showbiz Junkies. "Whenever they say that, they'll never have you back."

Crane, however, stuck to his word, and Ventresca returned in the Season 2 episode "The One with the Russ" in a much meatier role. There, Fun Bobby lives up to his name, cheering up the entire "Friends" gang with his hilarious anecdotes and bubbly personality. When the sextet realizes he has a drinking problem, Bobby vows to quit. But sober Bobby is decidedly less fun, and Chandler (Matthew Perry) even dubs him "Ridiculously Dull Bobby." He's so dull that Monica starts hitting the bottle herself to endure hanging out with him, and Bobby promptly dumps her, not wanting to date an alcoholic himself.

After "Friends," Ventresca appeared in shows like "Boston Common," "Prey," and "The Invisible Man," and he reunited with Phoebe actress Lisa Kudrow in "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion."