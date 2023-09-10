Harry Potter Drops The Resurrection Stone In Deathly Hallows For A Good Reason

Discarding the Resurrection Stone in a dark forest where it's unlikely to ever be found again is the right move on Harry's part, especially when you consider what transpires in the stone's origin story. Read through Hermione in the book and film, audiences are introduced to the "Tale of the Three Brothers" — itself a part of the magical children's book collection "The Tales of Beedle the Bard" — which explains the folly of at least two of the Hallows.

As three powerful wizarding brothers (later revealed to be the real-life Peverell brothers, from whom Harry is descended) try to cross a vast river, they meet Death, who is angry that they use magic to create a bridge over a river that normally claims his victims. Each brother gets a wish, so the eldest asks for a wand to beat death, the middle brother wants a way to reunite with the dead, and the youngest asks for a way to hide from death, in so many words. The way the all-powerful wand thing turns out is pretty predictable in that the eldest brother is murdered by someone seeking it, and the third brother ultimately passes his cloak on to his son and "[greeted] Death as an old friend." So what about the middle son? He brings his late fiancée "back to life," but when he realizes she isn't really a part of his same earthly plane, he joins her in death and is no more, marking a sad ending to his tale.

