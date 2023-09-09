What's The Song In The 2023 Google Plants Commercial & Why Does It Sound Familiar?

Google: It's more than just a search engine. It's also an app, and a new commercial from the company highlights the new Lens feature. Using your smartphone, you can point the device toward whatever object you want more information on. The ad showcases Lens by having a woman walk through a plant nursery, and she can look up reviews of each individual plant to see which one is right for her. It's a fun way to show off the feature, and it's accompanied by a soothing, relaxing song that should be familiar to plenty of viewers. So, what is the Google commercial song of 2023?

The track in question is "Only You" by Yazoo (or Yaz as they were often referred to in the States). It was the first single from the British synth-pop duo in 1982 and has arguably remained the band's calling card ever since. It peaked at #67 on the U.S. Hot 100 Billboard charts but saw much better rankings in the U.K. It's been remixed several times, and some famous artists have covered it over the years, including Kylie Minogue and Selena Gomez. From those opening beats, it's easily recognizable, which is likely why this isn't the first time it's been used in a piece of media.