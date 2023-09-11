Harry Potter: What Did Neville Longbottom Forget In The Remembrall Scene?

Poor Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) is just trying his best to keep up. During his first year at Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry, as seen in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," he feels like he's the only Gryffindor who isn't courageous, or strong, or ... well, even mildly put together. It doesn't help that he enters the wider wizarding world at the same time as Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), a boy who somehow alchemically transforms sheer dumb luck into successful adventures. Conversely, what does Neville bring to Gryffindor aside from a pet toad hellbent on freedom? Well, that would be his infamously horrid memory, a memory so fallible that his grandmother sends him a Remembrall, a magical glass orb that fills with red smoke to remind its owner when they've forgotten something. The only trouble is that it doesn't actually tell you what you've forgotten. As tools go, it's more taunting than useful.

In the first of Warner Bros.' eight "Harry Potter" films, there is an ironically memorable moment where Neville, courtesy of his shiny new Remembrall, realizes that he's forgotten something. Naturally, he has no idea what that might be. In J. K. Rowling's first "Harry Potter" novel, that's where the moment ends, with the other Gryffindors presumably shaking their heads as if to say, "Oh, Neville, you silly boy," but the film takes it one step further by showing audiences exactly what Neville forgets. It's never referenced in the film's dialogue, but attentive viewers will note that poor Neville is the only student in the Great Hall not adhering to Hogwarts' dress codes. He forgot his robes.