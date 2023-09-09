Naruto: One Powerful Attack Ignited A Controversial Theory (That Totally Failed)

As long as people possess the ability to talk about works of fiction on the internet, fans will promulgate theories that entire TV series don't take place in reality but in imagined dreamworlds. "Naruto" sequel "Boruto" is one such show that a number of fans, with varying degrees of sincerity, have begun suggesting is all, actually, a dream.

This stems from the canonical existence of a technique under the genjutsu umbrella called the Infinite Tsukuyomi. Once activated, practically any living being under its thrall is induced into a state of permanent dreaming until their life force is harvested. Since Naruto has accomplished his biggest personal goals of acting as Konohagakure's seventh Hokage and raising a family in "Boruto," some fans have proposed that what viewers and readers of the manga are actually witnessing is not a true continuation of the "Naruto" timeline but Naruto's consciousness under the influence of the Infinite Tsukuyomi. Structurally, this resembles a technique called the Multiverse Labyrinth from Gainax anime "Gurren Lagann," which is almost nonsensical by design.

Of course, this theory doesn't hold up all that well under scrutiny, which most of those discussing its feasibility are quick to point out whenever it pops up as a subject of conversation among "Naruto" fans online.