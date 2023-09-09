Thor 4 Storyboards May Confirm A Marvel Rumor That Valkyrie & Sif Are [SPOILER]

Since Lady Sif's (Jaimie Alexander) feature film debut in 2011, Marvel seemed to be building a future with her. Appearing in "Thor" as one of the god of thunder's faithful friends, the warrior had much more story to tell. Sadly, she showed up only fleetingly in later projects, with a brief arc in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and an even briefer appearance in "Loki."

Taika Waititi's failed experiment of "Thor: Love and Thunder" could have been the redemption of Lady Sif's role in the MCU, but once again, she was left out in the cold. Pushed aside for screaming goats and a toothless Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) that upset fans, Sif could have had an expanded role. According to storyboards released by @MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, Sif not only was supposed to have more of a significant role in battle but also had an interesting dynamic with the King of Asgard, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

The art demonstrates Valkyrie saving a wounded Sif in the thick of the fighting and even implies that something more would transpire between them. Since Thompson confirmed that her character is bisexual, a relationship between her and Sif would make the most sense, if any relationship does in "Thor." Unfortunately for the side characters of the franchise, this scene never came to be.