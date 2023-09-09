Thor 4 Storyboards May Confirm A Marvel Rumor That Valkyrie & Sif Are [SPOILER]
Since Lady Sif's (Jaimie Alexander) feature film debut in 2011, Marvel seemed to be building a future with her. Appearing in "Thor" as one of the god of thunder's faithful friends, the warrior had much more story to tell. Sadly, she showed up only fleetingly in later projects, with a brief arc in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and an even briefer appearance in "Loki."
Taika Waititi's failed experiment of "Thor: Love and Thunder" could have been the redemption of Lady Sif's role in the MCU, but once again, she was left out in the cold. Pushed aside for screaming goats and a toothless Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) that upset fans, Sif could have had an expanded role. According to storyboards released by @MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, Sif not only was supposed to have more of a significant role in battle but also had an interesting dynamic with the King of Asgard, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).
The art demonstrates Valkyrie saving a wounded Sif in the thick of the fighting and even implies that something more would transpire between them. Since Thompson confirmed that her character is bisexual, a relationship between her and Sif would make the most sense, if any relationship does in "Thor." Unfortunately for the side characters of the franchise, this scene never came to be.
Much of Love and Thunder was cut
A stark change from Taika Waititi's refreshing "Thor: Ragnarok," "Thor: Love and Thunder" did not meet expectations. By most accounts, this could be attributed to large portions of the film left on the cutting room floor. Lady Sif was a casualty of this, appearing briefly as one of Gorr's victims and in a few shots in the ending sequence. This turn of events snatched away the potential for Sif to have a storyline of her own, which entertainment insider Grace Randolph reported on during San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
"There was potentially going to be a romance for Valkyrie in 'Thor 4,'" Randolph noted. "I found out that it was probably going to be with Sif and that Sif had a lot more scenes, and there was a very close bond bordering on maybe flirtation between the two of them in 'Thor 4.'"
Randolph went on to note that many scenes did not make it into the final cut of the film and Valkyrie's romance with Sif was not the only story element to be discarded. Even an actor as high profile as Peter Dinklage filmed scenes that did not see the light of day. Christian Bale revealed that he shot scenes with Dinklage, which would have brought back the "Avengers: Infinity War" character Eitri. Last we saw the master blacksmith, he was on the wrong side of Thanos (Josh Brolin), with his hands smelted in metal. "Love and Thunder" could have set that wrong right, as well as many others.