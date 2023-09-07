Virgin River Season 5, Episode 1: What Song Plays When Paige Drives Away?

Contains spoilers for "Virgin River" Season 5, Episode 1 — "A Second Chance"

The course of true love has never run smoothly for "Virgin River" stalwarts, the one-of-a-kind John "Preacher" Middleton (Colin Lawrence) and Paige Lassiter (Lexa Doig). Their romantic ups and downs are fraught with complications. Most of those problems stem from Paige's abusive ex, Wes (Steve Bacic), who chooses to resurface and ruin Paige's happy new beginning with Preacher during Season 1. Four seasons later, Wes is dead, and his twin brother Vince (also Bacic), who spends Season 4 threatening Paige and her son Christopher (Chase Petriw), is out of commission.

With Wes and Vince now firmly in their rearview mirrors, Paige and Preacher have a fresh start ahead of them. Unfortunately, Paige still can't relax and let go; she has too many negative memories associated with Virgin River to keep living in town. She decides she's going to start over someplace else with Christopher. Preacher lets them go, vowing to stay in touch. And the tune that plays as Paige drives away is "Always" by singer-songwriter Ashe.

Ashe is known for her moody, attitude-filed music. "Virgin River" isn't the first time she has contributed to a major streaming project's soundtrack.