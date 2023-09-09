Harry Potter: Voldemort's Name Is Absurd (And Adorable) If You Think About It

Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is the be-all-end-all of "Harry Potter" villains, a sinister foe so intimidating that few are willing to utter his name out of pure fear. His return is teased throughout the entire film franchise, with "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" finally giving moviegoers a look at the evil wizard in his full, snake-like glory. While he's undoubtedly horrifying to the eye and wields a worrisome amount of power, knowing how Voldemort could've come up with his own name certainly paints him in a far less fearsome light.

As Redditor u/TeslaK20 pointed out, Tom Marvolo Riddle — the Dark Lord's actual name — is comprised of the same letters as the phrase "I am Lord Voldemort." The implication here is that when Riddle was a young man and began to craft his villainous persona, he likely realized that the letters of his name spell out "I am Lord," prompting him to spend way too much time scrambling the remaining letters to create the coolest-sounding bad guy name he could. With that, he became Lord Voldemort in the goofiest and somewhat most adorable way possible.

Despite his name's potentially cheesy origin, at least when you break it down, Voldemort contains an intimidating phrase that's appropriate for the character.